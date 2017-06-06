MercyMe Announces East Coast Trek of ‘Lifer Tour’ This October

GRAMMY® nominated MercyMe will bring the second leg of their “Lifer Tour” to 14 markets October 7 29. Carrying the namesake of their latest No. 1 album, LIFER, the American Music Award winners will perform fan favorites such as “I Can Only Imagine,” “Flawless,” “Greater” and more, including their current chart-topper “Even If” which has been a continuous No. 1 mainstay on the Christian radio charts. Joining the tour will be radio favorites Ryan Stevenson and Unspoken.

