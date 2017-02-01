MercyMe Announces ‘Lifer’ Tour 2017

MercyMe is hitting the road this spring to promote the release of their upcoming ninth studio album Lifer. The band announced the spring leg of their Lifer Tour 2017 yesterday, with dates in California, New Mexico, Washington, and Arizona.

Joining the band on the road are industry mainstay Hawk Nelson and newcomer Micah Tyler. The exclusive pre-sale for the tour begins next Tuesday, February 7th from 10am-10pm.

“For me personally, I sing about being new every night on tour and I don’t always feel so new,” singer Bart Millard explains. “So the album title LIFER and the theme of the record is all about reminding ourselves and others about the victory we have in the end through Christ. We are all in this for life – even on the days when we don’t feel like doing any of it. We want these songs to be a morale boost to remind people of who they are and what Christ has done.”



[embedded content]

In addition to the Lifer Tour 2017, MercyMe will be on the road this month in their home state of Texas for “MercyMe’s Texas Takeover Tour”, also with labelmate Micah Tyler. For the latest on all MercyMe tour dates, click here. Lifer is available to pre-order now through the band’s PledgeMusic campaign, or you can pre-order on iTunes and Amazon on February 17.

LIFER TOUR 2017 TOUR DATES:

4/21 – Albuquerque, NM

4/22 – Phoenix, AZ

4/28 – Los Angeles, CA

4/29 – San Diego, CA

4/20 – Riverside, CA

5/5 – Stockton, CA

5/6 – Fresno, CA

5/7 – Irvine, CA

5/10 – Kennewick, WA