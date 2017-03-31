MercyMe Announces Summer Lights 2017 With Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews, Jimi Cravity

Compassion Productions has announced its first annual summer concert series, Summer Lights 2017, featuring Grammy-nominated headliners MercyMe, along with fellow Grammy nominees Jeremy Camp and Natalie Grant. The summer tour, which also features worship artist Meredith Andrews and newcomer Jimi Cravity, is slated to hit eight major U.S. markets in the month of July including Kansas City, Indianapolis, Detroit, Baltimore, Charlotte and Raleigh before wrapping up in Pittsburgh on July 16.

RELATED: MercyMe To Release New Album ‘Lifer’ On Mar. 31

“Touring is a huge part of our lives, and anytime you can tour with dear friends, life is good,” says MercyMe frontman Bart Millard. “We are so excited to be partnering with Compassion on Summer Lights, and to be on the road with our pals Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews and Jimi Cravity. Good times will be had by all!”

“Compassion International is excited to launch our newest event, Summer Lights,” adds Compassion Productions Director of Marketing and Promotions Chris Farnsworth. “Part of our goal with this summer concert series is to help those who attend ‘escape the ordinary’ — the day-to-day whirlwind of life — and connect to God in a deep and meaningful way through their favorite artists and music. We couldn’t have asked for a better lineup with artists like MercyMe, Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews and Jimi Cravity, and we are thrilled to have them on board for what we hope will be the first of many Summer Lights events to come.”

Tickets for most Summer Lights events are on sale Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m. local time. For details and ticket links, visit www.SummerLightsTour.com.

Compassion Productions is a division of Compassion International, a Christian child development organization that works to release children from poverty in Jesus’ name. Compassion revolutionized the fight against global poverty by working exclusively with the Church to lift children out of spiritual, economic, social and physical poverty. Compassion partners with more than 7,000 churches in 26 countries to deliver its holistic child development program to over 1.9 million babies, children and young adults. It is the only child sponsorship program to be validated through independent, empirical research.

SUMMER LIGHTS 2017

Dates, markets and venues subject to change without notice.

July 6 — TBA

July 7 — Kansas City, KS — Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

July 8 — Indianapolis, IN — Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

July 9 — Detroit, MI — Meadow Brook Amphitheater

July 13 — Baltimore, MD — Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14 — Charlotte, NC — Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheater

July 15 — Raleigh, NC — Red Hat Amphitheater

July 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – Key Bank Pavilion