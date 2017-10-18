MercyMe Takes Home Artist of the Year During 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards

Tonight, the Gospel Music Association (GMA) handed out honors in 39 categories at the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards plus special industry recognitions at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville. Kari Jobe and Tasha Cobb Leonard hosted the sold-out show and Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on October 22 at 8 p.m. CST. Visit www.doveawards.com for more information.

MercyMe was named Artist of the Year and Zach Williams took home New Artist of the Year. Gospel music legend Pat Boone received the SoundExchange Fair Play Award. From first-time nominees to legends, the all-star lineup came together for one of Gospel and Christian music’s most memorable nights.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

MercyMe, Fair Trade Services

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Zach Williams, Provident Label Group

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“What A Beautiful Name” (writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood, (publisher) Hillsong Music Publishing

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Casting Crowns, Provident Label Group

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

CeCe Winans, Pure Springs Gospel

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST):

Bart Millard

BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope: Reba McEntire (producer) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore

RAP/HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

The Waiting Room: Trip Lee, (producers) Gabriel Azucena, James Foye III, John McNeil, Joel McNeil, Alex Median, Allen Swoope, Almondo Cresso, Chris Mackey, Joseph Prielozny, Tyshane Thompson

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

HARDLOVE — NEEDTOBREATHE, (producers) NEEDTOBREATHE, Joe Levine, Dave Tozer, Ed Cash, Ido Zmishlany

POP/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Lifer — MercyMe (producers) Ben Glover, David Garcia

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Resurrection — Joseph Habedank, (producer) Wayne Haun

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Let Them Fall In Love — CeCe Winans, (producers) Alvin Love III, Tommy Sims

WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Never Lose Sight — Chris Tomlin, (producers) Ross Copperman, Jeremy Edwardson, Ed Cash

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Bernie Herms

INSPIRATIONAL FILM OF THE YEAR:

The Shack — (directors) Stuart Hazeldine (producers) Netter Productions, Summit Entertainment

See full list of winners here: http://doveawards.com/2017-winners.

Select quotes from the evening:

“I want to just say that of all the names that get honored tonight, there is a name that is more powerful and more beautiful, and it is the name of Jesus.” – Hillsong Worship

Something I’ve come to realize in my life in the last few years is that worship is more about seeing than singing. It’s having your eyes open to the grace of God, the mercy of God, the goodness of God and the holiness of God. I always thought that I just helped people sing with my songs, but I realized that they were really trying to help people see the goodness of God.” – Chris Tomlin

“Christian music saved my life and it means the world to us, means the world to me.” – Bart Millard

“I am so happy to be doing what I’m doing for the Kingdom.” – Tamela Mann