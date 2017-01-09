MercyMe’s Bart Millard Announces Movie

Bart Millard, lead singer for GRAMMY-nominated band MercyMe, has announced that he is in the process of filming a movie based on his childhood and how it inspired the writing of MercyMe’s biggest hit. “5 years ago I was approached about making a movie about my childhood and how it inspired the song “I Can Only Imagine.” This is Dennis Quaid, who plays my dad. CRAZY!” Millard shared via social media this week.

The movie, directed by Jon and Andrew Erwin, will star Dennis Quaid as Bart’s dad, J. Michael Finley as Bart, Madeline Carroll as Bart’s wife Shannon, Priscilla Shirer, Cloris Leachman and country music superstar Trace Adkins. With a set release of Spring 2018, the film is currently shooting in Oklahoma and will be titled “I Can Only Imagine.”



[embedded content]

“I Can Only Imagine” has topped several mainstream charts and stands as the most played Christian radio single in history and the first Christian song digital download to be certified double platinum. Follow Bart on social media here to see updates from the set as filming continues.