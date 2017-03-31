MercyMe’s ‘LIFER’ Available Today

Multi-platinum selling MercyMe returns with LIFER, available worldwide today. MercyMe performed an album release show at New York City’s iconic The Town Hall last night where Fair Trade Services surprised the band with plaques honoring “Greater” receiving Gold certification in digital download sales and an additional plaque for their latest single, “Even If,” hitting number one on the Christian singles track chart. Following the American Music Award winners live performance on SIRIUS XM The Message, New York will also find the GRAMMY-nominated band stopping by Facebook HQ, Billboard and FaithWire before performing on FOX & Friends on Saturday morning, April 1. While making stops in Nashville earlier this week, MercyMe joined radio host Chris Brown of Dave Ramsey Solutions, Keep The Faith, Way FM and The Fish, capping the night with a special event held in Downtown Nashville.

“Even If,” the first single from LIFER and the most added of the band’s 23 year career, is continuing to soar, already climbing into the top 10 at Billboard Christian Radio charts. CBN shared the story behind the deeply personal track. Critics are applauding LIFER, the band’s follow-up of the RIAA Certified Gold Welcome To The New (2014). The single is currently No. 1 on the iTunes Christian and Gospel Top Songs Chart.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is offering a new deluxe version of LIFER at all its 600+ stores nationwide and online at shop.crackerbarrel.com. Only sold at Cracker Barrel, this deluxe album — with three bonus tracks — includes: “A Little Hope,” “Sing” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow.”

In April, the band will headline a national tour with fellow Fair Trade Artists, Hawk Nelson and Micah Tyler. The band will visit markets like Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix and more throughout the spring. “Summer Lights” will find MercyMe headlining a string of outdoor dates alongside Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews and Jimi Cravity. For the latest on all MercyMe tour dates, click here.



LIFER is available at iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play, Cracker Barrel, LifeWay and more.