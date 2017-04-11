MercyMe’s ‘LIFER’ Hits No. 10 on Billboard Top 200 and Tops Billboard Christian Chart

MercyMe‘s LIFER earned debut placements across multiple charts, including No. 10 on the Billboard Top 200 and No. 1 on Billboard Christian Album Charts. Throughout the street week of the album, LIFER sat atop the iTunes Christian Chart, while hitting No. 2 on the overall iTunes and Amazon Music Charts. LIFER also pulled in No. 1s internationally, garnering the highest chart placement on the iTunes Christian & Gospel Albums Chart in India, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Italy. The GRAMMY® nominees latest chart topper follows a string of top releases for the band, including 2014’s RIAA Gold Certified Welcome To The New.

Simultaneous to the success of the record, “Even If” has topped both the Billboard Christian AC Indicator and Soft AC Charts while landing in the top 5 at Billboard Christian AC Monitored and Christian Airplay Charts. The first single from the awaited project has kept the No. 1 spot on iTunes and the Nielsen Christian tracks chart since its release on Feb. 17. MercyMe appeared on FOX & Friends to perform their hit single the day after the album drop.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® is offering a new deluxe version of LIFER at all its 600+ stores nationwide and online at shop.crackerbarrel.com. Only sold at Cracker Barrel, this deluxe album — with three bonus tracks — includes: “A Little Hope,” “Sing” and “His Eye Is On The Sparrow.”

In April, the band will headline a national tour with fellow Fair Trade Artists, Hawk Nelson and Micah Tyler. “Summer Lights” will find MercyMe headlining a string of outdoor dates alongside Jeremy Camp and Natalie Grant. For the latest on all MercyMe tour dates, click here.



LIFER is available at iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Play, Cracker Barrel, LifeWay and more.