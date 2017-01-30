Meredith Andrews’ Husband Helps Save A Life

Last week Meredith Andrews and her husband, songwriter and producer Jacob Sooter, got to have a part in something truly incredible : helping save someone’s life.

Meredith posted a photo from the Nashville Airport last Friday evening telling the amazing story of how a simple tire iron played a vital role in saving a life. “On our way to the airport we came up on a car stopped at an intersection. Most cars were driving around, but we noticed a few people in the street outside the parked car banging on the windows and trying to open the doors. Jacob jumped out, saw that the driver of the car was passed out from a drug overdose, needle still in hand,” Meredith wrote.

Jacob then went back to his own car, where Meredith sat faithfully praying for the driver, grabbed the tire iron, busted out the back window of the locked car and ran to help the driver. He wrapped him in his coat and took care of him until the ambulance arrived. As the paramedics pulled him out of the car, the man became responsive and was able to tell Jacob his name : Billy.

“We got back in the truck and headed to the airport, fully aware of how God interrupted our night so we could help Billy. As we were almost to the airport, I was struck by the shape of the tool in this picture…a cross. How Jesus used a cross to break down all the doors and windows that kept Him from getting to us. He would do absolutely anything to reach us right where we were and rescue us, and that is what He did. Please lift up our new friend, Billy tonight,” Meredith concluded.

