Meredith Andrews to Release Full-Length Christmas Record October 27th

As the year begins to wind down and the holidays bring forth a new wave of music, worship artist Meredith Andrews is gearing up to release a full-length Christmas record, Receive Our King, October 27th. Receieve Our King will be Meredith’s first Christmas offering since 2013’s Behold The Savior EP.

The ten-track album is set to include well-known traditional Christmas favorites alongside brand new congregation-accessible songs, with “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus” as the upcoming radio single. Also featured on the project are new versions of previously released “Behold The Savior,” “He Has Come For Us (God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen)” and “The Gospel Changes Everything,” which features Meredith’s son Maverick.

catch Meredith on the road this Christmas season with Tenth Avenue North and Zach Williams for the Decade The Halls Tour.

Recieve Our King track listing:

1. Come Thou Long Expected Jesus

2. Glory In The Highest

3. Behold The Savior

4. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing

5. Labor Of Love

6. He Has Come For Us (God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen)

7. Sweet Little Jesus Boy

8. Receive Our King (feat. Mike Weaver)

9. It Came Upon A Midnight Clear (Holy Holy)

10. Away In A Manger / The Gospel Changes Everything (feat. Maverick Sooter)