Micah Tyler Scores First No. 1 Single With ‘Never Been A Moment’

Micah Tyler‘s “Never Been A Moment” has effectively become the most listened to song on Christian radio this past week, spending two weeks atop the Billboard AC Indicator and hitting No. 1 on the Mediabase Christian Audience chart earlier this week. In addition to the No. 1 chart placement, the single continues to make waves at radio, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard National Christian Audience chart and No. 3 on the Billboard AC Monitored chart.

As a thank you to fans who have supported the success of the debut, “Never Been A Moment” is now only $0.69 for a limited time. The single is available for purchase at the discounted rate on iTunes and Amazon Music.



Throughout the months of April and May, Tyler will join headliner MercyMe and Hawk Nelson on the “Lifer Tour,” traveling to 12 markets across the U.S. This fall, Tyler will also join Big Daddy Weave as a guest artist on their “Set Free Tour,” running from August to November.

For more information on Micah Tyler’s upcoming events and tour dates, visit www.micahtyler.com/tour.