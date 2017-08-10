Micah Tyler Set to Release Full Length Album ‘Different’ October 20th

Texas-based singer, songwriter Micah Tyler will release his first full-length record, Different, with Fair Trade Services on Oct. 20. Heralding the major release is Tyler’s six-track EP which released late last year and boasted “Never Been A Moment,” a No. 1 on multiple Christian radio formats. The title track “Different” was sent to radio on Friday with K-LOVE and Air 1 already supporting the single as it currently sits at No. 17 on the National Christian Audience Chart.

RELATED Micah Tyler Scores First No. 1 Single With ‘Never Been A Moment’

The new album was initially announced on FOX Business where Tyler appeared in relation to the viral success of “Gotta Love Millennials” which has been viewed over 150 million times. During yesterday’s Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Award Nomination announcement, Tyler was honored in the key New Artist Of The Year Category. The[…]