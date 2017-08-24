Michael English Announces Pre-Sales of ‘Love Is The Golden Rule’

Grammy Award-winning vocalist and industry powerhouse Michael English is proud to announce pre-sales are now available for his latest release. Titled Love Is the Golden Rule, this Daywind Records project is the first release of all new material since English’s 2013 multi-award winning project Some People Change.

RELATED: Michael English Releases New Live Video

From the beginning to the end, the grace and mercy of God take center stage with an interpretation and style that lets the music speak for itself, while demonstrating one of the most powerful voices the industry has ever known, reminding us all once again that Michael English is decidedly a world class singer.

Love Is the Golden Rule was produced by Jason Clark (Amber Nelon Thompson, The Nelons) and features Michael in a vintage sound that fans have loved from the singer since his early days in Christian music. In addition, Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus produced the song “The Living Years” and is a cover of the Mike + the Mechanics hit song. A bevy of incredible vocalists lent their talents in the form of background vocals, including such stellar artists as David Phelps, Amber Nelon Thompson, Angie Primm, Jason Clark, and more.



Many of the industry’s top writers contributed to this career recording from Michael, including Tony Wood, Michael Farren, Kenna West, Jason Clark, “Benji Gaither, Marshall Hall, Lee Black, Sue C. Smith, and many more.



Michael is very excited to give you a new vintage Michael English project commenting, “This is probably the best recording I’ve ever been a part of. When I set out to record this new project 8 months ago I was struck by how divided our country was and the amount of hate that was on the tv every time I turned it on. So I decided to record a project that would be positive, uplifting, and promote love to one another. I wanted to be part of the solution to bring people together. Join the LOVE REVOLUTION and pre order your copy today! LOVE WINS!!!”



Jason Clark stated, “What an honor to produce and arrange this project for one of the world’s most legendary singers & performers. As a lifelong fan, I suggested to Michael that we make this recording the one his fan base has been long been waiting for. It is undoubtedly, unashamedly ‘Vintage English’. Production took over 8 months, as we assembled a cast of the world’s greatest musicians, writers, singers, engineers, from various genres of music. Michael worked extremely hard and what he delivered on this recording, I believe is some of his best work in his entire career.”



The debut single and title cut, “Love Is the Golden Rule,” was written by industry veterans Reba Rambo McGuire, Dony McGuire, and Chip Davis. The song has already debuted on the AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart and is expected to be a major player at radio this fall.



Love is the Golden Rule Track Listing:

My Love

Little Is Much

The Living Years

None Of Us Are Free

Finally Coming Come

One Drop Of Love

Cry Holy

Hello Happiness

Love Is The Golden Rule

Let Me Hold You