Michael English Announces Release of ‘Love Is The Golden Rule’

Grammy Award-winning vocalist and industry powerhouse Michael English is proud to announce the release of his latest recording. Titled Love Is the Golden Rule, this Daywind Records project is the first release of all new material since English’s 2013 multi-award winning project Some People Change.

RELATED: Michael English Announces Pre-Sales of ‘Love Is The Golden Rule’

The grace and mercy of God take center stage from beginning to end with an interpretation and style that let the songs speak for themselves while demonstrating one of the most powerful voices the industry has ever known, reminding us all once again that Michael English is decidedly a world class singer.



From the thought-provoking opening anthem “My Love” to the soaring worshipful chorus of “Cry Holy,” Love Is the Golden Rule evokes a timeless sound that showcases the integrity and beauty of one of Gospel music’s most beloved voices. English’s lyrical interpretation is second to none on the bluesy groove “None of Us Are Free” and the infectious pop melody of “Hello Happiness.”



Michael is very excited to give listeners a new vintage Michael English project commenting, “This is probably the best recording I’ve ever been a part of. When I set out to record this new project eight months ago, I was struck by how divided our country was and the amount of hate that was on the television every time I turned it on. So, I decided to record a project that would be positive, uplifting, and promote love to one another. I wanted to be part of the solution to bring people together. Join the love revolution and pre order your copy today! Love wins!”



Love Is the Golden Rule was produced by Jason Clark (Amber Nelon Thompson, The Nelons) and features Michael in a vintage sound that fans have loved from the singer since his early days in Christian music. In addition, Rascal Flatts’ Jay DeMarcus produced the song “The Living Years” and is a cover of the Mike + the Mechanics hit song. A bevy of incredible vocalists lent their talents in the form of background vocals, including such stellar artists as David Phelps, Amber Nelon Thompson, Angie Primm, Jason Clark, and more. The touching “Let Me Hold You” features a special guest reading by Grammy-winning songwriter and author Gloria Gaither.



Jason Clark stated, “What an honor to produce and arrange this project for one of the world’s most legendary singers & performers. As a lifelong fan, I suggested to Michael that we make this recording the one his fan base has been long been waiting for. It is undoubtedly, unashamedly ‘Vintage English.’ Production took over eight months as we assembled a cast of the world’s greatest musicians, writers, singers, and engineers from various genres of music. Michael worked extremely hard, and what he delivered on this recording, I believe, is some of his best work in his entire career.”



Many of the industry’s top writers contributed to this career recording from Michael, including Tony Wood, Michael Farren, Kenna West, Jason Clark, Benji Gaither, Marshall Hall, Lee Black, Sue C. Smith, and many more.



The debut single and title cut, “Love Is the Golden Rule,” was written by industry veterans Reba Rambo McGuire, Dony McGuire, and Chip Davis. The song has already debuted on the AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart and is expected to be a major player at radio this fall.



Michael will tour in support of Love Is the Golden Rule as his 50 States in 2017 Tour continues its trek across the United States. English will hit all fifty states during the calendar year in 2017 with this unprecedented concert event.



Love is the Golden Rule Track Listing:

My Love

Little Is Much

The Living Years

None Of Us Are Free

Finally Coming Come

One Drop Of Love

Cry Holy

Hello Happiness

Love Is The Golden Rule

Let Me Hold You (featuring Gloria Gaither)



To purchase Love Is The Golden Rule, click here.