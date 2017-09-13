Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, Chris Tomlin Participate in Major Hurricane Harvey Relief Telethon

Broadcasted tonight on all major networks, Hand In Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief is the latest in a series of incredible relief efforts from celebrities reaching out to help in the wake of the disaster.

CCM artists Michael W. Smith, Chris Tomlin and Amy Grant joined an impressive lengthy roster of artists spanning multiple genres who came together for this worthy cause. Big names such as Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Blake Shelton, Ryan Seacrest, Tori Kelly, Kings of Leon, George Strait, Oprah, Rascal Flatts, Jimmy Fallon and many more filled the one-hour special with appearances, performances and messages of support. Click here to see the full list of participants.

If you missed the live event, the stream is still available for viewing. Click here to check it out and here to find more information on how to donate to the relief effort. As of tonight (9/12), the benefit has already raised $14.5 million for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Proceeds from the telethon will benefit charities including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.



Other artists in the CCM community have donated their time and talents to the relief effort this month, led by Natalie Grant and friends hosting their Together For Texas Facebook Live event only days after the storm. Following suit, Natasha Owens has donated all proceeds from her album sales through the end of the year to relief efforts, Sanctus Real released their new single several weeks early to benefit the cause and Switchfoot and Lifehouse teamed up to write a special song for the occasion. Most recently, a massive group of artists gathered to announce Night of Hope, a relief concert to be held September 20th in Texas. With a confirmed lineup of MercyMe, TobyMac, Casting Crowns, For King & Country, Zach Williams, Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, Josh Wilson, Chonda Pierce, Laura Story, Brandon Heath, Jason Roy of Building 429, Tauren Wells, Moriah Peters, Chris August, Jason Crabb, Wayne Watson, Plumb and John Tibbs, this event is a must-see. Click here for more details and tickets.