Michael W. Smith in CCM Magazine’s ‘Features On Film’

For those of us who grew up in the Christian church, our first lessons in faith were motivated by Jesus’ directive to “love your neighbor as yourself.” But has the core message of Christianity fallen on deaf ears? Through its repetition from our church’s pulpits, have we forgotten to engage with it within our hearts, and enact it with our own hands and feet? Host Andrew Greer explores these topics and more in the latest episode of CCM Magazine‘s Features On Film. To watch at CCMmagazine.com, please click on the “play” button below:

