Michael W. Smith – ‘Surrounded (Live),’ Feb. 23

Multi-Platinum artist, best-selling author and acclaimed actor Michael W. Smith releases for the first time in his career two, all new albums in one month, both his studio album A Million Lights (Feb. 16—buy) and the live worship album Surrounded (Feb. 23—buy) from Rocketown Records and The Fuel Music.

In many ways, Smith is a statesman, at the fulcrum of Christian music in pivotal moments. It is said that the heart of a lion never goes away, and he isn’t content staying with the equilibrium. At a loss for what his voice should be toward the end of 2016, this prolific artist comes roaring back with two full-length albums in a counter-cultural response to the divisive national sentiment of 2017 and the mean-spirited banter on social media.

With Surrounded, Smith’s desire is to unify the Church’s diverse expressions into one passionate, joyful cry of worship. Gathering worshippers around him and his band Nov. 2, 2017 for an intimate, set in the round recording of Surrounded at The Factory‘s Jamison Hall in Franklin, TN, Smith shares: “I feel God moving through His Church and He is calling us together to be one voice and one heart. One bride. Every nation, every tribe and every tongue. Every social class, every denomination.

“What if we bring Him the thing that pleases Him most—our unity,” implores Smith. “We may each have different stories, and skin, and songs, but we all share His same Spirit.”

Leading a diverse chorus of voices, Smith’s new worship album features 12 tracks, including the declarative “Surrounded (Fight My Battles),” which releases Dec. 29, 2017.

CLICK “2” FOR SURROUNDED TRACK LISTING