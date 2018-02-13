IN THE STUDIO:
Michael W. Smith – ‘Surrounded’

CCM Magazine says, “A moving collection sure to please any fan of Michael W. Smith‘s live worship records,” and “Surrounded is a good kind of familiar, & another solid entry in his impressive career…” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Michael W. Smith, CCM Magazine - image

Summary | Releasing two brand new albums back-to-back in February 2018, Michael W. Smith‘s second consecutive release, Surrounded (buy), harkens back to Smith’s seminal Worship releases from the late nineties, and is a welcomed modern addition to an artist’s catalogue that needs no introduction.

