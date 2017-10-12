Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) Alumni nobigdyl. Recognized

Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) honored Dylan “nobigdyl.” Phillips, a 2013 graduate, with a cover feature on their Fall 2017 newsletter (pictured above).



In a tweet about the cover, nobigdyl. said “when the hometown = the home team. Thank you MTSU.” You can visit the site of archived MTSU’s newsletters here.



Phillips graduated from MTSU in 2013 with a degree in Recording Industry/Music Business. He began an internship at Reflection Music Group (RMG) during his junior year at MTSU. Phillips moved on to become RMG’s merchandise manager and eventually Derek Minor’s road manager. During the summer of 2014, Minor fired Phillips after hearing his own skills behind a microphone and seeing his potential, encouraging him to pursue his gifting. Now Phillips is fresh off his February 2017 release Canopy, featuring hits like “Purple Dinosaur,” “Video” and Suicide Nets.”



Keep up with nobigdyl. at his personal <A HREF=”https://www.nobigdyl.com/”>site</a> or on <A HREF=”https://twitter.com/nobigdyl”>Twitter</A>.