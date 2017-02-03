Mogli the Iceburg Drops New Single ‘Ghost’

Mogli the Iceburg has released a new single titled “Ghost.” OnCue features on the track, which you can listen to below.



[embedded content]

Mogli expressed that raw emotion fueled by a recent relationship that was falling apart is the driving force behind the single. Love can bring out the best and the worst of us, and both are displayed nearly cinematically throughout “Ghost.” Mogli had mainstream artist OnCue in mind to join him on the track ever since penning the lyrics. Listeners will agree with that selection as the two mesh sonically from beginning to end.



Hip-hop publication XXL published an article promoting the new single, which may be read in its entirety here. Mogli the Iceburg explained to XXL that “if I understood those emotions better, I’d write a book and sell a million copies, but for now the best I can do is grab a synthesizer and twist some knobs until the tone matches what I’m feeling.”



Hip hop artist and producer Mogli the Iceburg originated in Murfreesboro, Tenn., just south of Nashville. He’s a part of the indie tribe collective alongside nobigdyl and Jarry Manna. His website bio defines himself as “blending a diverse sonic pallet, with ambient and alternative rock fused with industrial cloud rap. Mogli seeks to redefine hip-hop with not only his sound, but his message.” A few listens to some of his past projects, synesthesia (2016) and Drevmcvtchr (2015), establish Mogli as an elitist behind the mic.



You can follow Mogli on twitter, like him on facebook, or keep up with him through his website at www.moglitheiceburgmusic.com/.