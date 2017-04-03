Mogli the Iceburg Reveals Details of Third Project

Mogli the Iceburg of the indie tribe. Collective is set to release his third project since 2015, an album titled Tumultu. The name is a Latin term defined as a “loud, confused or excited noise.” Tumultu promises to be unique in nature, just like the artist himself.

Mogli mixed and mastered the entire project as well as producing all the tracks, with the exception of “Now They Know.” Mogli remarked, “From a creative perspective and a sonic standpoint (not necessarily content), the new project is a collaborative cocktail of Childish Gambino (Because the Internet), Logic (Under Pressure), Kanye West (Yeezus), Rage Against the Machine (Evil Empire), Kendrick Lamar (To Pimp A Butterfly) and Travi$ Scott (Rodeo).” This Frankenstein-esque collection of creativity should result in a classic.



Three tracks have already been released to the public, including the latest single “You Can’t Hold Me Down” (released March 6). The track “Ghost,” featuring OnCue, was released January 20 of this year, and the indie tribe. trio released “Next” back on September 2, 2016. Check out the entire track listing below, complete with producer notes.



