More Talent Added to 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards

The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced that award-winning singer-songwriter Kari Jobe and Gospel powerhouse Tasha Cobbs Leonard will team up to host the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Also joining the all-star lineup are performers Bri (Briana Babineaux), Danny Gokey, Gaither Vocal Band, Ryan Stevenson and Travis Greene. They join previously announced performers CeCe Winans, Hillsong Worship, Matt Redman, MercyMe, Reba McEntire, Steven Malcolm and Zach Williams and presenters Anthony Brown, Chris Tomlin, David and Tamela Mann, for KING & Country and Matt Maher.

The awards show will take place on October 17 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on October 22 at 8 p.m. CST. Purchase tickets here.

GMA also announced the addition of Lifeway’s Christian Standard Bible as a partner for this year’s awards show. “We share the belief with Christian musicians everywhere that the word of God has the power to change lives,” Lifeway Christian Resources VP Eric Geiger said. “That’s why the Christian Standard Bible is honored to partner with GMA in taking the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the world! Congratulations to GMA and all the nominees at this year’s Dove Awards! Sound the Remedy!”

The GMA Dove Awards celebrate the contributions of artists from every style of Christian/Gospel music. Top nominated artists include Zach Williams, Lauren Daigle, Chris Tomlin, Kirk Franklin and NEEDTOBREATHE. View the full list of nominees here. Nominees are determined by over 1,500 professional members, and winners are voted on by the entire GMA membership of nearly 2,500. For more information, visit www.doveawards.com.