Moriah Peters Announces New Band TRALA

This week pop artist (and wife to for KING & COUNTRY’s Joel Smallbone) Moriah Peters broke the news that she has started a new band. TRALA, the new project consisting of Peters and former band mates from her solo days, Jesi Jones and Julie Melucci, will head out on the Winter Jam West Coast Tour later this fall.

RELATED: Winter Jam West Lineup Announced

“Friends & family, I’ve been wanting to share this story for so long, I can’t believe the time has finally come! Jesi Jones, Julie Melucci & I have traveled, cried, invested and celebrated together over the years. Now, we’re stepping forward under the banner of songs that we’ve written & produced as a team. Before you hear our co-creations, allow me to present our band, our mission & our name…TRALA. Will you join us on this journey?” Moriah shared in the announcement.

Peters, who previously released albums I Choose Jesus in 2012 and Brave in 2014, enjoyed radio success with a No. 1 single and headlined shows across the country as a solo artist, says that years of touring and doing music on her own left her with a “gnawing loneliness and desperate desire for change.” During a recent trip to Jerusalem, Moriah was praying about her next steps and admits she even considered leaving music behind.

“My prayer was simple, ‘Where next?’ The revelation I had in that very moment was that I didn’t need to go anywhere, I only needed to turn around and notice who was already there with me,” Peters shares of her journey to forming TRALA. It was then that she thought of her two bandmates, Jesi and Julie, and “the fear of being alone was suddenly transformed into a vision of future collaboration.”



This new musical venture has been in the works for at least a year now, with TRALA testing the waters earlier this year at their debut sold-out performance in Nashville back in January. “We dreamed without limits or expectations. Our only rule was to write with complete honesty. It was the unchaining experience we all needed,” Moriah says of their transition from stage to studio. “I hope every person who hears the music that we’ve poured our hearts into feels that same sense of belonging and liberty. My sense is, they will.”

TRALA’s first single, “Holy Collision,” will bridge the gospel themes of Peters’ past work with the band’s “unpredictable yet classic sonic space.” The track is set to release later this fall.

Follow Moriah on social media here or visit her updated website here for continued updates as TRALA continues to take form and catch the trio sharing their new sound on the road this fall with Winter Jam West by finding dates and tickets here.