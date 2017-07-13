Motown Gospel Signs the Versatile Lexi Allen

Lexi Allen is now the newest signee to Motown Gospel. Motown Gospel’s impressive roster already boasts artists such as John P. Kee, Brian Courtney Wilson, Gene Moore, Royce Lovett, Janice Gaines, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Tye Tribbett, Myron Butler and more.

Some of her new followers know Lexi Allen for her strong message to attend church on a weekly basis. Others know her for her hilarious Instagram and YouTube videos that cover a variety of topics. However, longtime fans know that Lexi is a great singer who has been in the industry for a while. This new partnership starts an exciting time for this multifaceted artist, who is looking forward to her first release on Motown Gospel.

You can keep up with Lexi Allen and stay tuned for her Motown debut by finding her on twitter.