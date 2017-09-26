Multi-Artist Compilation Album Celebrates Beloved Devotional ‘My Utmost For His Highest’

Word Entertainment, together with Discovery House Publishing, will present a brand-new multi-artist compilation celebrating Oswald Chambers’ beloved devotional, My Utmost for His Highest, Sept. 29. The unique collection features 21 diverse artists across 13 all-new recordings and one-of-a-kind collaborations honoring one of the most revered Christian theologians of all time.

Each new song on My Utmost for His Highest correlates with a specific passage from the bestselling daily devotional. The GRAMMY®-winning brothers that comprise for KING & COUNTRY are joined by their sister, acclaimed artist Rebecca St. James, on a contemporary version of timeless hymn “Amazing Grace.” Big Daddy Weave teams up with Francesca Battistelli for “Lavish.” New artists Hollyn and Chris McClarney unite for “There’s a Hope”; and Unspoken and Blanca join forces for “Light That Never Fades,” among other high-profile collaborations.

In addition, other highlights include Lauren Daigle’s exclusive acoustic version of “Power To Redeem,” and We Are Messengers’ powerful rendition of “My Victory,” a song co-written by the group’s front man Darren Mulligan and originally recorded by Crowder.

A century after his death, Oswald Chambers continues to guide countless people on their journey to knowing God better through My Utmost for His Highest, first published in 1935. With more than 13 million copies in print, the classic devotional transcends generations with its timeless truths.

My Utmost for His Highest track listing:

“Amazing Grace” – for KING & COUNTRY, feat. Rebecca St. James

“Needing You Now” – Meredith Andrews

“My Victory” – We Are Messengers

“Power To Redeem (acoustic version)” – Lauren Daigle

“Lavish” – Big Daddy Weave & Francesca Battistelli

“There’s A Hope” – Hollyn, feat. Chris McClarney

“Yours” – Zealand Worship, feat. Mike Donehey

“This I Know” – Sarah Reeves, feat. Chris Quilala

“I Surrender” – Brandon Hampton & United Pursuit

“Abide In Me” – Chris August

“Unfailing Father” – Selah

“Light That Never Fades” – Unspoken, feat. Blanca

“I Come Alive” – Out of the Dust, feat. The Gray Havens