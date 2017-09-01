Natalie Grant and Charlotte Gambill Announce Plans for Seventh Annual ‘Dare To Be’ Tour in 2018

Award-winning recording artist Natalie Grant and internationally-renowned author/speaker Charlotte Gambill are gearing up for the seventh annual Dare To Be Tour set to launch January 25, 2018. The highly-anticipated, multi-city women’s event kicks off in Raleigh-Durham and will travel to major markets including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore, Tallahassee, Fort Lauderdale (Coral Springs) and Tampa. Ticket information for the Dare To Be Tour is available at DareToBe.com

Since its inception in 2012, Dare To Be was designed to allow women of all ages to experience the benefits of a large conference packed into a single evening. The night is not just a speaker and concert, but a fully integrated program, including teaching, storytelling, worship, and inspiring moments of recognition and honor. The hope for the evening is to open up space in women’s[…]