Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey Reunite to Bring Back ‘Celebrate Christmas’ Tour

Award-winning artists Natalie Grant and Danny Gokey will ring in the holiday season together again this year on the Celebrate Christmas Tour, presented by Medi-Share, a national healthcare-sharing organization. Following a successful run of Christmas dates in 2016 where they performed for multiple sell-out crowds, Natalie and Danny will co-bill their popular Christmas tour again this season, sharing the stage each night in a fully integrated set.

Launching Nov. 30, the Celebrate Christmas Tour is scheduled to hit 12 cities across the U.S., including stops in Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Louisiana, Texas, Ohio, Indiana and Missouri before concluding Dec. 17. Ticket information for the Celebrate Christmas Tour is available at www.CelebrateChristmasTour.com.

A six-time Grammy nominee and five-time Dove Award-winning Female Vocalist of the Year, Natalie Grant and eight-time Dove nominee and two-time K-LOVE Male Artist of the Year (2016 and 2017) Danny Gokey are a quintessential vocal pairing, setting the stage for an unforgettable Christmas experience. Under the musical direction of Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Bernie Herms (Josh Groban, Barbra Streisand, Casting Crowns, Natalie Grant, Danny Gokey) the Celebrate Christmas Tour will allow Grant and Gokey to craft a collaborative set as they perform a combination of Christmas classics along with original selections from Grant’s critically-acclaimed, soulful-tinged Christmas project Believe, and Gokey’s Dove Award-winning album Christmas Is Here. Selections will include favorites like “O Holy Night,” “Joy To The World,” “Mary, Did You Know?” and more.

“I’m so excited to be doing the Celebrate Christmas Tour with Danny again this year,” says Natalie. “I especially love it because the entire evening is collaborative, which makes it very unique not only for us as performers, but for the audience as well. And Christmas music is my favorite, so I can’t wait!”



“I’m really looking forward to this tour,” Danny adds. “It’s actually my favorite of the year! (Can I say that? Ha-ha!) I love singing with Natalie and I think we’ve created such a fun, interactive night that really celebrates all aspects of the season. Christmastime captures the wonder of God’s gift to us and also the kindness of the human spirit. I think that is all reflected in the music we’re going to be doing each night!”



CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS TOUR – 2017

* Dates and venues subject to change without notice.

Nov. 30 Sioux Center, IA Dordt College / BJ Haan Auditorium

Dec. 1 Kenosha, WI Journey Church

Dec. 2 Green Bay, WI Weidner Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 3 Joliet, IL Rialto Square Theater

Dec. 7 Alexandria, LA Calvary Baptist Church of Alexandria

Dec. 8 Carrollton, TX First Baptist Church

Dec. 9 TBA

Dec. 10 Longview, TX S.E. Belcher Jr. Chapel and Performance Center

Dec. 14 Youngstown, OH Victory Christian Center

Dec. 15 Fort Wayne, IN First Assembly of God

Dec. 16 Springfield, MO Gillioz Theater

Dec. 17 TBA

For ticket information and the most up-to-date list of concerts, please visit www.CelebrateChristmasTour.com.