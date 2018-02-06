IN THE STUDIO:
Natalie Grant – ‘Dare To Be, Vol. 2’

CCM Magazine says, “A seamless continuation of its predecessor, but with notable, new life experiences woven throughout,” and “Perhaps most poignant are Natalie Grant’s personal revelations and breakthroughs following her recent bout with cancer” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Natalie Grant, CCM Magazine - image

Summary | Adding to her debut devotional book, award-winning singer-songwriter Natalie Grant releases Volume 2 (buy) in her Dsre To Be series, coinciding with and written in tandem with friend and acclaimed author Charlotte Gambill.

