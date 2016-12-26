Natalie Grant Winds Down 2016 On Top

Natalie Grant, one of music’s most celebrated voices, winds down 2016 reflecting on three strong tours — The annual “Dare to Be” event tour for women, her “Be One” fall tour, and the “Celebrate Christmas” tour — a nationwide tour with multiple sell outs featuring fellow artist Danny Gokey. Grant also celebrates 2 GRAMMY nominations for her chart-topping album BE ONE and single “King of the World,” as well as authoring a 4-book series for tween girls titled “Glimmer Girls,” and releasing the acclaimed “Finding Your Voice” book for women. Her most recent album release, Be One, also garnered a 2016 GMA Dove Award nomination. For further information, please visit here.

Throughout her storied career, Grant has amassed over 3.5 million in career sales, has had 17 top-10 singles, 4 number 1 singles, 6 GRAMMY nominations and has received a total of 8 GMA DOVE AWARDS, including the award for Female Vocalist of the Year 5 times.

2016 also saw the release of her book “Finding Your Voice” that offers the heart-rallying, life-giving truth that a woman’s voice is not an uncalled interference to be silenced, but a gift to be used for God’s Kingdom purposes. In addition to her author resume, she also released 3 of 4 books in the tween girl book series titled “Glimmer Girls.”



[embedded content]

The “Be One Tour” traversed the country and abroad in support of the #1 release and will continue into 2017 as she continues to share her music and voice. Be One, her most successful charting release resonates her determination. “‘Be One‘ is the first time since my very first record where I was controlling the process,” says Grant. “When I started making this record, I said, ‘I have something to say, and it’s time to do it.'” Please note upcoming tour dates below.

2017 Tour Dates:

January

14-17 KLOVE Cruise

DARE TO BE TOUR

26 Lynchburg, VA

27 Philadelphia, PA

28 Washington, DC

29 Ashland, KY

February

02 Dallas, TX (Carrollton)

04 Raleigh, NC

23 Savannah, GA

24 Fort Lauderdale, FL (Coral Springs)

25 Tallahassee, FL

March

03 Grand Rapids, MI

04 Milwaukee, WI

06 Louisville, KY