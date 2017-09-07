Natasha Owens Announces ‘We Will Rise’ Hurricane Relief Efforts on HLN’s ‘Weekend Express’

As Christian recording artist Natasha Owens watched people in her home state of Texas struggle with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, she knew she needed to take action. Within days, she announced that she would donate all proceeds from the retail sales of her brand new album, We Will Rise, through the end of the year.

Producers at HLN heard the news and quickly arranged Sunday’s live interview on “Weekend Express.” Moved by the album’s anthemic title track, producers then decided to use the song and portions of the music video for a montage of the network’s ongoing hurricane coverage.

With so many recovering from Hurricane Harvey and thousands more facing the arrival of Hurricane Irma, We Will Rise is emerging as the soundtrack for those that are affected and a reminder that there are brighter days ahead.

“I just want them to know that God will never leave them,” Natasha told “Weekend Express” host Lynn Smith. “It doesn’t matter how bad the circumstance looks, they will rebuild and rise out of their ashes.”



In August, Natasha sat with Fox News Channel’s FOX411 for an exclusive interview about her new album and how her own personal tragedy inspired the “We Will Rise” theme that is resonating with people all over the nation. Watch the interview here.

Natasha hits the road next month for a U.S. tour with fellow artist Carman. This comes on the heels of heavy touring throughout 2017 with 7eventh Time Down, Audio Adrenaline, Greg Sikes and Austin French, and additional dates with JJ Weeks, John Waller, Plumb and Matthew West.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

* October 6, 2017 – Fayetteville, NC (with Carman)

* October 7, 2017 – Calhoun, GA (with Carman)

* October 8, 2017 – Dalton, GA (with Carman)

* October 12, 2017 – Barberton, OH (with Carman)

* October 13, 2017 – Baltimore, MD (with Carman)

* October 14, 2017 – Grafton, WV (with Carman)

* October 19, 2017 – Hobart, IN (with Carman)

* October 20, 2017 – Dayton, OH (with Carman)

* October 21, 2017 – Marion, IN (with Carman)

* October 28, 2017 – Elk City, OH (with Carman)

* October 29, 2017 – Dallas, TX (with Carman)

Additional dates are being added, and all dates are subject to change. For updated tour dates or more information, visit the official website at www.natashaowensmusic.com.