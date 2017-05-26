Natasha Owens Rises Above Personal Tragedy to Bring Hope to Others with Upcoming Album

Natasha Owens is set to return July 7th with her upcoming album, We Will Rise featuring the brand new single, “I Am Loved.” Quietly released in April, the “I Am Loved” lyric video has exploded with nearly 200,000 views to date, thanks to an increasingly growing fanbase that has been anxiously awaiting new music since the 2016 release of her No One But You EP.

2017 has kept Natasha busy, recording her upcoming album with award-winning producer Ed Cash (Dave Barnes, Stephen Curtis Chapman, Chris Tomlin, Vince Gill) while simultaneously touring with 7eventh Time Down, Audio Adrenaline, Greg Sikes and Austin French on the “God Is On The Move” Spring Tour. She’s also been on the road for additional tour dates with JJ Weeks and John Waller and also performing support slots for both Plumb and[…]