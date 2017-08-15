Natasha Owens Shares Heartbreak and Hope with Fox News

Natasha Owens sat down with Fox News to talk about her new album, We Will Rise, and the heartbreak and hope that inspired it.

In 2010, Natasha’s father died suddenly when the gun he was cleaning misfired, placing a bullet in his chest. “It was like I had punched the pause button to my life and I couldn’t quite get going again,” Natasha told Fox News. “I went through shock and after the shock wore off, I downspiraled into a deep depression where I couldn’t get out of beds most days.”

Angry at God and contemplating suicide, Natasha was blindsided by her pastor’s suggestion that she take over the church’s music ministry. She accepted the position and found healing in the music, and then purpose, which ultimately led to the 2013 release of her debut album, I Made it Through.

Natasha tells Fox News that she hopes that the new album will help others who are facing hard times. “When you make it through, that’s survival. But when you rise above it, then you thrive.” Click here to watch the interview.



Natasha has spent much of 2017 on the road, touring with 7eventh Time Down, Audio Adrenaline, Greg Sikes and Austin French on the “God Is On The Move” Spring Tour plus additional dates with JJ Weeks, John Waller, Plumb and Matthew West. This fall, she kicks off a 30-city tour with Carman.

The first single, “I Am Loved,” is charting on radio station playlists across the country and the lyric video has exploded with nearly 200,000 views to date.

For more information, visit the official website at www.natashaowensmusic.com.