Natasha Owens to be Live on HLN’s ‘Weekend Express’ This Sunday

Mark your calendars– CCM singer/songwriter and Texas resident Natasha Owens will be live on HLN’s Weekend Express with Lynn Smith this Sunday to discuss her decision to donate all the sales of her new album We Will Rise to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in her beloved state through the end of the year. Natasha will also be sharing a special message for Harvey survivors.

“I’m proud to be a Texan, and even more proud of the way that people are coming together to help others in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” Natasha says. “Psalm 46:1 says ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.’ That’s the truth we hold to right now. Jesus is faithful to revive. We will rise!”

The feature on HLN follows another recent media appearance for Natasha, as she recently sat down with Fox News to talk about her new album and the heartbreak and hope that inspired it. Click here to watch the interview.

HLN can be found on all major cable systems: DirecTV Channel 204, Dish Network Channel 202 and SiriusXM Channel 117. Tune in Sunday morning at 10:50am ET to catch the interview and follow Natasha on social media here for continued updates and tour information.