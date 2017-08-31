Natasha Owens to Donate All Proceeds from New Album to Hurricane Harvey Flood Relief Efforts

Like all Americans, Christian singer-songwriter Natasha Owens has been heartbroken over the ongoing flooding in her home state of Texas following Hurricane Harvey. After much prayer and discussion with her team, she’s decided to donate all proceeds from the retail sales of her new album, We Will Rise, through the end of the year.

“I’m proud to be a Texan, and even more proud of the way that people are coming together to help others in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Harvey,” says Natasha, whose own church is on the ground in Houston offering assistance. “Psalm 46:1 says ‘God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.’ That’s the truth we hold to right now. Jesus is faithful to revive. We will rise!”

Natasha hits the road in October for a U.S. tour with fellow artist Carman. This comes on the heels of heavy touring throughout 2017, including the “God Is On The Move” Tour with 7eventh Time Down, Audio Adrenaline, Greg Sikes and Austin French, and additional dates with JJ Weeks, John Waller, Plumb and Matthew West.

The lyric video for her first single, “I Am Loved,” exploded with nearly 200,000 views to date, thanks to an increasingly growing fanbase that had been anxiously awaiting new music since the 2016 release of her No One But You EP. Watch it below.



Earlier this month, Natasha sat with FOX NEWS for an exclusive interview about her new album and how her own personal tragedy inspired the We Will Rise theme that is resonating with people all over the nation. View the Fox News interview here.

CARMAN & NATASHA OWENS TOUR DATES:

* October 6, 2017 – Fayetteville, NC

* October 7, 2017 – Calhoun, GA

* October 8, 2017 – Dalton, GA

* October 12, 2017 – Barberton, OH

* October 13, 2017 – Baltimore, MD

* October 14, 2017 – Grafton, WV

* October 19, 2017 – Hobart, IN

* October 20, 2017 – Dayton, OH

* October 21, 2017 – Marion, IN

* October 28, 2017 – Elk City, OH

* October 29, 2017 – Dallas, TX

Additional dates are being added, and all dates are subject to change. For updated tour dates or more information, visit the official website at www.natashaowensmusic.com.