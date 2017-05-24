Nathan ‘Nadaddy’ Currin Leaves Family Force 5

It’s been a rough month for Family Force 5 fans, who said goodbye to Derek “Chapstique” Mount a few weeks ago following his departure from the band, and now seem to be saying the same to Nathan “Nadaddy” Currin.

While no official announcement has been made by the band, they recently updated their Facebook profile picture and Twitter and Instagram bios, cropping out both Chapstique and Nadaddy and leaving fans to assume that the only remaining members are now Jacob “Crouton” Olds, Joshua “Fatty” Olds and Teddy “Hollywood” Boldt. Nathan Currin has also been absent from the stage through the past month of the band’s shows.

Fans quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on the matter. “Wait where’s Nathan? I knew Derek left but I didn’t know Nathan was leaving. Whatever adventure the band is taking I support them as well as Nathan and Derek,” a confused supporter wrote. Others seemed to see it coming: “I was kind of hoping the band would make an official announcement thanking Derek and Nate, but I guess this is it.” “IF YOU’RE GOING TO DO THIS THEN PLEASE BRING BACK SOUL GLOW,” one hopefully wrote.

Whether shock or sadness, the common theme upon commenters was overall support for both the current and former members of the band: “I’m gonna be honest, this pic is really sad, but you’re still my favorite band,” one said. “If a sports team loses a couple of it team members, do you stop supporting that team and move on to a new one?? They know plenty of talented musicians, I’m sure they’ll draft wisely,” another wrote. “It’s sad seeing them go, but I can’t help but be excited to see who takes their places!”

Family Force 5 just wrapped up their “The Label Won’t Let Us Put Out The Album Yet, Let’s Play The Whole Thing Live For You Before It’s Out Tour,” sharing on social media, “Yallllllll thanks for making this tour so special! Now back into our cave so we can plot out the rest of the year.”



Stay tuned to the band’s Facebook page for continued updates on what’s to come from the remaining members of Family Force 5.