NEEDTOBREATHE Announces ALL THE FEELS Tour

Today NEEDTOBREATHE announced the dates and details of their highly-anticipated fall ALL THE FEELS Tour, featuring three parts: Under The Stars, Electric and Acoustic.

“We can’t wait for this one… ALL THE FEELS has shows under the stars, at the best rock clubs in America, and in beautiful, intimate theaters. It’s all about more songs in more ways, and it’s going to take us just about everywhere this fall, including shows with Gavin DeGraw and on our first ever acoustic run,” the band shared via social media today.

Part one of the tour, Under The Stars will see fans “outside and under the stars at some of the best amphitheaters in the country.” This portion of the tour will feature special guest Gavin DeGraw. Speaking to part two of the tour, Electric, the band shared that it will be “the NEEDTOBREATHE show you know and love in the best rock clubs around the country. We haven’t had a chance to visit these venues in a few years…but we’re coming back with longer sets, fully electric shows and some surprise special guests. Get ready y’all!”

As for the final and acoustic part of the tour, the band wrote in a Facebook post last week: “You’ve been asking for something like this for a while… Part 3 of our ALL THE FEELS TOUR will be totally acoustic! We’ll be playing a full night of music featuring all your favorite songs new and old in some of our favorite theaters and music halls across the country.” To kick off the fun, Needtobreathe performed a late night acoustic show at City Winery Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia last Saturday.



Tickets for the ALL THE FEELS Tour will go on sale to the public Friday, with pre-sale tickets for Insiders on sale tomorrow morning by signing up at ntbinsiders.com. More dates are soon to be announced, so be sure to keep up with the band on social media here for updates. For a full list of cities and ticket details, check out NEEDTOBREATHE’s official website at http://www.needtobreathe.com/tour.