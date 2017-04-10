NEEDTOBREATHE Releases New Version of Hard Love

NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Hard Love,” the title track from last summer’s full length album, is releasing to radio in a new format featuring R&B singer Andra Day. The song has also been paired with a music video, which you can see below.



[embedded content]

This is the second new version of the song to hit iTunes this year. The Shack soundtrack version, featuring Lauren Daigle, has been circling Christian radio. You can listen to that version here.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s 2016 album Hard Love has now produced 4 smash hits for the band, with the title track following in the footsteps of lead single “Happiness,” bluesy “Money and Fame” and the CCM friendly “Testify.” These hits add to the band’s growing momentum as a force to be reckoned with in both the Christian and mainstream markets.

