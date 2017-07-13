NEEDTOBREATHE Teases New Song

NEEDTOBREATHE has fans excited today after sharing a clip of a brand new song, “Count On Me,” set to release tomorrow.

“COUNT ON ME out tomorrow,” the band wrote in a social media post this morning alongside what appears to be the cover art for the new single and a twenty second teaser of the song. The song was also teased earlier this week when the band simply posted “…..this Friday…..we’re gonna tear it up…..”

As for the fans, comments quickly started flying in expressing their joy over the surprise release: “My heart will have a new love tomorrow and it will be this song. I am sure of it,” one person wrote. “I’m so so excited! Sounds (and looks) amazing! I can’t wait,” said another. While the band’s latest highly-successful release HARD LOVE has only been out for a year (it celebrates its first birthday this Saturday, July 15th), fans are hopeful that this new single means another album is coming soon.



In addition to new music, NEEDTOBREATHE will soon be heading out on their highly-anticipated fall ALL THE FEELS Tour. The tour will feature three parts– Under The Stars, Electric and Acoustic. “Announcing a new set of ALL THE FEELS shows on Monday the 17th! Raleigh, get ready,” the band posted earlier this week. Find tour dates and tickets here.

Follow NEEDTOBREATHE on Facebook here for updates on the tour and make sure to catch “Count On Me” when it releases tomorrow.