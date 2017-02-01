NEEDTOBREATHE To Open For Faith Hill and Tim McGraw On Spring Tour

This morning NEEDTOBREATHE announced that they will be opening for country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw on a few dates of their much-anticipated Soul2Soul Tour this spring.

The combination isn’t totally random, as NEEDTOBREATHE is featured on the soundtrack for the upcoming movie The Shack, which Tim and Faith are also part of. Check out the official movie trailer here and pre-order the soundtrack here.

The rockers are set to open for Tim and Faith on April 20 in North Charleston, April 21 in Birmingham and April 22 in Atlanta. Openers for the rest of the tour include Ben Rector, Rachel Platten, Cam and many more. Find tickets and details at the official tour page by clicking here.