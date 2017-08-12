Neon Feather Joins Centricity Music Family

Earlier this week, Centricity Music added remix master and producer Neon Feather (AKA Ben Thompson) to their artist roster. The label took to social media to celebrate, saying, “Today Neon Feather officially joined the Centricity family! We are excited to work on great music with this talent.”

Ben also expressed his excitement via social media: “From signing with @centricitymusic to tracking vocals for my first single with this dream team, it’s been a day for the books. Not pictured: @beccabradleymusic crushing the demo game tonight. New music is within reach. Pinky promise,” he shared alongside photos with the Centricity team from the signing and fellow artist David Dunn from the tracking session.



Christian music fans may recognize Neon Feather from his remix tracks on various projects over the years. To date, the talented artist has worked with industry leaders like his now-labelmate Jordan Feliz, Capital Kings, Colton Dixon, Britt Nicole, TobyMac, Mandisa, Switchfoot and more.

Check out Neon Feather’s Soundcloud here for a better look at his previous work and follow him on Facebook for continued updates as he begins this new journey with Centricity Music.