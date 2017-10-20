Nerva Drops New Single ‘Mind, Body, Soul’

Today Florida native Nerva releases his third single from the upcoming debut album Restore.

“Mind, Body, Soul” chronicles his personal struggles with making the right choices. Self-produced, the track’s vibrant vibe brings hope to believers finding victory when God is sought after in every decision.

“The song is about how God first loved us and reminds us to place God first in everything – resources, passions, hungers, perceptions, thoughts, speech, actions, talents, and reactions to challenges,” Nerva comments on the heart behind the track.

As an artist in the spotlight, Nerva feels even more pressure to have an authentic, unwavering commitment to his faith. “What good is it to be one person on social media and someone totally different behind the scenes?” he says.

Check out “Mind, Body, Soul” below:



