New Mogli the Iceburg Single ‘You Can’t Hold Me Down’ Addresses Racism

Mogli the Iceburg released his second single from 2017 on March 6, a song titled “You Can’t Hold Me Down.”

Lyrically, the song is full of material exposing the racial bias and hatred plaguing our society. Mogli contrasts the various forms of hate that are expressed with the love and beauty of Christ Jesus. You can listen below.

The indie tribe. collective have been busy steadily putting out quality music in 2017 with the drop of nobigdyl.’s Canopy in early February, Mogli’s “Ghost” in advance of this track and featured singles from Jarry Manna. This year is going to be a milestone for this formable trio.

You can follow Mogli the Iceburg at moglitheiceburgmusic.com or on twitter here.[…]

