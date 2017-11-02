New Rock Artist Zahna Ascends to Number 4 on Billboard

Female-fronted rock act Zahna is steadily climbing the Billboard Christian Rock National Airplay charts, most recently landing in the top 5.

Since its debut this summer, “Underneath” has quickly and steadily risen to number four while spending eleven weeks on the Christian rock chart, which is ranked by total plays on reporting radio stations. The music video for “Underneath” recently premiered on NewReleaseToday; you can watch it below.



[embedded content]

Suzy Martinez separated from her former band ILIA in late 2016 and has come back as Zahna, which is a name derived from her full name, Susana. Her debut single was written and recorded in partnership with Joshua Bertrand and Patrick Madsen of Random Hero, and she has promised that more new music will be coming soon.

