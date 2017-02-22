NewReleaseToday Offers Exclusive 40 Song Sampler with Rock & Worship Roadshow Tour VIP Ticket

NewReleaseToday, the largest Christian music site online, is returning once again this year as a media sponsor for the Rock & Worship Roadshow Tour. VIP tickets for the 2017 tour come with several exclusive benefits, the most unique being the 40-song sampler provided by NewReleaseToday and packed with brand new music from artists such as David Dunn, Ginny Owens, Disciple, JJ Heller, B.Reith and Joel Vaughn, among dozens more.

Other benefits of becoming a VIP include early access to get in and choose your seats before the rest of the crowd, an exclusive VIP t-shirt, souvenir bag, laminate and exclusive pre-show artist appearances hosted by Carlos Whittaker.



[embedded content]

In a few pre-tour artist interviews featured on theroadshowtour.com, Francesca Battistelli, Jordan Feliz, Urban Rescue and headliner Steven Curtis Chapman share about the personal struggles that inspired their music, their favorite tour snack and their favorite part of being on Roadshow. Carlos Whittaker also did a video promoting the VIP portion of the night and inviting fans to be a part of that exclusive time. “Have you ever wondered how many ping-pong balls you can throw into buckets strapped onto Family Force 5’s head? Well, wonder no more because we (the VIPs) will be doing that before the show,” Carlos says of the fun opportunities available for Roadshow VIPs.

This year’s lineup features Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Jordan Feliz, Passion, Rend Collective, Family Force 5 and the pre-show party with Urban Rescue and Derek Minor. Visit the tour website at theroadshowtour.com/shows/ to find a show near you and click here to become a Roadshow VIP.