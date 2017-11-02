NewReleaseToday Tops ‘Recent 100 Christian Music Blogs’ Post

In a recent “Top 100 Christian Music Blogs” post from Feedspot, NewReleaseToday claimed the top spot. Other influential websites such as PraiseCharts, CCM Magazine, FreeCCM and Elevation Worship rounded out the top five. Click here to check out the complete list.

In the list ranked based on Google reputation and search ranking, influence and popularity on Facebook, Twitter and other social media sites, quality and consistency of posts and Feedspot’s editorial team and expert review, NewReleaseToday was named #1. Additionally, NewReleaseToday is in the top 5 (#5) for Alexa rankings, top 10 (#9) ranking for most Facebook Fans and top 20 (#12) ranking for most Twitter followers.

As the largest Christian entertainment site online, NewReleaseToday just celebrated its fifteenth birthday and continues to be the go-to place for what’s new in Christian music and media. You can read more about NRT’s story in a feature from founder Kevin McNeese here.

