Newsboys Announce New Single Featuring Peter Furler

One of the most exhilarating bits of news for a music fan is when a beloved former band member returns for a reunion of sorts. Classic Newsboys fans received a treat Sunday with the announcement that the latest Newsboys single will feature a guest performance by former lead singer Peter Furler. The single is a cover of “The Cross Has The Final Word,” originally written and recorded by worship leader and husband of Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes. The Newsboys posted cover art from the new single to Instagram and Facebook on Sunday, with a caption of the song’s bridge, “There’s nothing stronger, nothing higher, nothing greater, than the Name of Jesus.” Included was the hashtag “comingsoon.”

RELATED: Newsboys Honor Veterans By Partnering With Guardian For Heroes Foundation At Recent Show

Cody Carnes recently posted a behind the scenes devotional of the song and its origins. “On Good Friday 2016, I sat down on my couch around 10pm, opened up my Bible and began reading the story of the cross.” Cody wrote. “I like to take time every year to read the story on Easter weekend to refresh my memory of the cost Jesus paid. This particular night, I was heavy-hearted and struggling with fear from some of the tragic events that had been taking place in the world over the weeks prior. As I was reading through the story, I started asking God to show me the hope and light in the midst of darkness. It was at that moment I heard Him say, ‘The cross has the final word.’ Instantly, something changed in my heart. I was reminded that God is always in control, that He knows the end from the beginning and how darkness and fear lost their power at the cross.”

Stay tuned to the Newsboys’ social media channels to catch the new single when it drops!