NewSpring Church’s Youth Ministry FUSE Releases New EP

Following the success of NewSpring Worship‘s album Able in February, NewSpring Church has partnered with Dream Worship to release an EP by FUSE. The creative worship expression of NewSpring Church’s current youth ministry, Fuse continues their impact on the next generation by providing a fresh sound filled with hope to awaken hearts to the light of Christ. Their single, “Wildfire” is a beautiful rendition of that spark that exists in all of us.

The album has been getting early attention from press. Check out what others are saying about Wildfire.

“NewSpring Church student music ministry–known as Fuse–showcase a rich talent to blend the timeless worship of Jesus with the sounds of tomorrow” — CCMMagazine.com

“Wildfire, the new EP from FUSE, is just that, a fusion–pun intended–of pop and dance music with lyrics that express heart along with a deep desire for satisfaction that can be met only in Christ.” — ChurchM.ag



[embedded content]

“Wildfire wasn’t just meant to bless the heart and soul of the listener; it’s simple but classic popish element adds an entertaining flair that makes Wildfire altogether fun as well as worshipful.” — MauToBeAPerson.com

Wildfire Track listing:

1. Evidence

2. Wildfire

3. Shadows

4. Every Mountain

5. Just Like You Did

For more information about Fuse visit their website Fuse and DreamLabelGroup.com.