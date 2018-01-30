In CCM Magazine‘s Features On Film with Host Andrew Greer, their latest installment features the timeless Nicole C. Mullen.

When host Andrew Greer raises the topic of recent racial tensions experienced in America today, Mullen stated, “[Christ] made no accidents when He said, ‘I’m going to make your color more of a peach mixed with vanilla, and mine a chocolate-brown…He did it on purpose, it’s not an, ‘Oops, don’t notice it’—no, notice, just don’t stop there because our colors describe us they don’t define us.”

This Features On Film offers Greer’s interview with Mullen, and a special acoustic, in-home performance of “Greater Still” that begins at the 20:44 mark. Watch the entire episode at CCMmagazine.com by clicking the “play” button below (view trailer on this page by clicking the “play” button above). Please stay tuned to CCMmagazine.com for more Nicole C. Mullen coverage coming soon!

The post Nicole C. Mullen in CCM Magazine’s ‘Features On Film’ appeared first on Todays Christian Music.