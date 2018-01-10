IN THE STUDIO:
Nicole C. Mullen – ‘Like Never Before’

CCM Magazine says, “Like Never Before is full of highlights, confirming Mullen’s place as one of Christian music’s most talented & unique artists,” and “Mullen’s timeless approach and ageless creativity will make ‘Redeemer’ fans welcome while continuing to usher in an all-new, younger audience…” | READ full review at CCMmagazine.com

Summary | The legendary singer-worship leader-songstress Nicole C. Mullen returns with her boldest effort to date in Like Never Before (buy). With in-your-face dance tracks and the classic sounds of full orchestras (and even a cover of “Unforgettable”), Mullen’s longtime fans will enjoy this new release while Like Never Before will welcome in an all-new, younger fan base.

