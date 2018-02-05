Life is for the living. But as most any person who has existed even a short time on this planet can attest, living ain’t always easy. The road to Paradise is rocky. Relationships are risky. Under the duress of life’s inevitable hardships, our minds and hearts are ridden with anxiety. And at the end of the day, we are so very human.

The last few years of living has been anything but simple for Nicole C. Mullen. The dissolution of a long marriage, the death of her father—one of her closest confidantes and friends, and a professional platform quieted by the attentions of a personal life in the tangles of transitions, amassed into a season of pain and heartache. And within the poignant aches brewed a quiet storm of confusion and doubt.

Life’s darker stretches often involve a crossroads of faith, and Nicole C.’s midnight of the soul was no exception. Oscillating between the decision to depress into cynicism under the bitter unfairness of her immediate circumstances, or be inspirited by the greater perspectives of eternity, the heart-led singer-songwriter chose the latter—setting her soul in the motion of surrender and freeing her spirit with a fresh wind of eternal ideals like grace, mercy, forgiveness and love.

Cataloguing her soul’s recent revolution on a new LP of eclectic Nicole C.-characteristic tracks, aptly titled Like Never Before (buy), this unique CCM Magazine conversation finds the diverse songstress talking unity—whether racial or simply relational—a message that has supported her much-awarded recording catalog since day one, and lessons of letting go and laying down the gavel of judgment in an effort to exercise a new curriculum … one practiced by love and forgiveness.

CCM Magazine: Like Never Before is your first new record in eight, nine years.

Nicole C. Mullen: Seven years.

