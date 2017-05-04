IN THE STUDIO:
nobigdyl. Promotes New Single

Christian Music News, New Christian Music News On April 24, nobigdyl. from the indie tribe collective announced the release of a forthcoming single, “Shakira.” The single will feature Marty from Social Club Misfits. The single is set to release on Friday, May 5. 
 
You can preorder the single at a discounted rate ($0.69) on iTunes here.
 
The indie tribe artist used innovative twitter videos to promote his new single in an unusual way. See the video snippets below:
 

 
The artwork for the single was created by indie artist WHATUPRG, who nobigdyl. has collaborated with on several previous tracks. 
 
Follow nobigdyl. on twitter or his personal site at nobigdyl.com for more.

